Anti-poaching shockwave sensors help save Kenyan elephants from gunfire

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Kenya, Technology | 0 comments

Conservationists have a new way to monitor elephants and track poachers. Called WIPER, the device uses sensors to pick up on ballistic shockwaves and transmit the exact coordinates of an elephant as soon as gunshots are detected.

