Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anticipate a Truth-Revealing Episode Finale This Week On Superstory ‘Godwin’

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Investigations are on and you can’t afford to miss out on the juiciest part of Superstory ‘Godwin’. IT’S A MUST WATCH!!!! Superstory shows every Thursday on:  NTA Network (8 – 9pm), AIT Network (9 – 10pm) and wapTV, on DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, Consat 812, StarSat 189 and MyTV, ( 8 – 9pm).…

The post Anticipate a Truth-Revealing Episode Finale This Week On Superstory ‘Godwin’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.