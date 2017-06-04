Antoine Griezmann Confirms He Will Be At Atletico Madrid Next Season

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer.

Antoine Griezmann had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, having previously rated his chances of joining the club as “six out of 10.”

However, any potential switch was made more complicated after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ban preventing Atletico from registering new players.

“The ruling of the CAS has come through. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay,” the striker said.

“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season.”

Atletico, along with Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football’s rules on the registration of Under-18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to FIFA last September.

Griezmann, who has a release clause in his contract set at €100m (£87m), scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Atletico this past season.

