Antoine Griezmann Suggests He Will Stay At Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has made an apparent pledge of allegiance to Atletico Madrid hours after Manchester United cooled their interest in a summer transfer.

360Nobs learnt on Thursday that Manchester United are now prioritising an out-and-out striker rather than a move for Griezmann, whose 83 Atletico goals have come from a variety of forward positions.

He offered a hint at his thinking in a Twitter post on Thursday evening which read: “Now more than ever #Atleti #All together.”

Griezmann recently revealed on French TV that his chances of a switch to Old Trafford were “six out of 10”, but he later dismissed reports that a deal with United was already done.

“All the rumours are unfounded,” he tweeted. “I’m still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor.”

