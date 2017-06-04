Antoine Griezmann to remain at Athletico Madrid

France and Athletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says he will stay at the club next season because it will be a “dirty move” to leave the club after their transfer ban was upheld. Griezmann had been linked with a move to Manchester United, before their interest in him disappeared. The Spanish club’s appeal against a …

