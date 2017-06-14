Any Nigerian anywhere is safe – Lai Mohammed

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the federal government is on top situation and ‘that any Nigerian anywhere is safe, the security authorities are completely on top of the matter and that they will deal decisively with any group of people whose conduct that is believed is going to create instability in the country.’

Lai Mohammed said this while speaking with state house correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting, Mohammed said all necessary efforts were being made to address the situation.

He said “We want to make comments on what is agitating the minds of Nigerians, that is the call for people from certain parts of the country to relocate to their region. Generally very disquieting voices,” he said.

“We just want to assure Nigerians that the federal government is on top of the matter and that yesterday (Tuesday), the acting president addressed leaders from the northern part of the country.

“He is going to address leaders from the southeastern part of the country. On Friday he is going to address south-eastern traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts.

“On June 22, there is going to be a meeting of all the groups that is, traditional rulers, religious leaders and leaders of thoughts from both the south-east and north part of Nigeria.

“The idea is not just to assure Nigerians that we are doing something about it but also to give comfort to all Nigerians that this matter is completely under control.

“To assure Nigerians that any Nigerian anywhere is safe, the security authorities are completely on top of the matter and that they will deal decisively with any group of people whose conduct that is believed is going to create instability in the country.

“So there is no need for anybody to panic, there is no need for anybody to move from any part of the country. The security agencies are on top of the matter and there is no reason for anybody to panic. ”

