#APadAGirl: P&G’s Always to Donate Over 500,000 Sanitary Pads through its Initiative

As a way of lending a helping hand to girls and women in need of sanitary aids, P&G’s Always will donate over 500,000 sanitary pads to girls through NGOs in its #APadAGirl Initiative, aimed at promoting pad culture among Nigerian girls and women, as against the usage of unhygienic alternatives for their menstrual cycle. According […]

The post #APadAGirl: P&G’s Always to Donate Over 500,000 Sanitary Pads through its Initiative appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

