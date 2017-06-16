Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apapa port declares N136bn profit in 5months – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Apapa port declares N136bn profit in 5months
TheNewsGuru
The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS) in 5 months (January to May, 2017) declared a profit of N136 billion. *770# Mobile. The command also amongst other items intercepted unprocessed wood and scrap metals. The generated …
Apapa customs command recovers N136 billion in 5 monthsPolitics Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.