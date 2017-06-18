Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apapa Road to be shut for one year – Fashola

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The residents of Lagos might experience a bit of traffic along Apapa Wharf Road, as the  Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says on Saturday that a section of the road will be shut down for one-year to enable its construction. This was  disclosed at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and …

The post Apapa Road to be shut for one year – Fashola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.