Apapa-Wharf Road in Lagos Closed For One Year To Enable Construction

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said that a section of the Apapa Wharf Road in Lagos state will be shut down (closed) for one-year to enable its construction.

Fashola made the statement at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the project sponsors, AG Dangote Construction Company Limited.

