Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC cannot win elections in Anambra – Monarch – TODAY.ng

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TODAY.ng

APC cannot win elections in Anambra – Monarch
TODAY.ng
Ahead of the November 18 governorship poll in Anambra State, the traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti in Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Angus Ojukwu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no chance to win …
APGA, APC, PDP and 14 fringe parties battle for AnambraThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.