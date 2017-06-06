APC Chairman suspended for ‘disrespecting’ Amaechi

All Progressives Congress caucus in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended its chairman, Chief Allwell Onyesoh, for allegedly “disrespecting” the leader of the party in the state and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. The caucus also announced the former member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, […]

APC Chairman suspended for ‘disrespecting’ Amaechi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

