Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC chieftain dies in abductor’s den

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr. Olamide Odimayo has reportedly died in the den of his abductors. The deceased was allegedly kidnapped last Thursday by some unknown gunmen at his home in Igbotu town in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state. According to a source, Odimayo’s lifeless body …

