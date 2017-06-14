APC Chieftain Salutes Saraki’s Courage At CCT

A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the Senate President Bukola Saraki, for showing courage and submission during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegation of false asset declaration, saying “God has finally vindicated him.”

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki following his no-case submission on May 4, 2017.

In a statement signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Comrade Timi Frank said the ruling by the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, that the prosecution team failed to prove the allegation against the Senate President shows that “it was initially a mere political victimisation engineered by a section of the ruling class.”

Comrade Frank, while commending the tribunal for allowing justice to prevail at the end, said the judgement will make the Senate President to be more focus in making laws that will positively impact on humanity.

The APC Deputy Publicity Secretary thanked all the party leaders and supporters across the country who stood by and believe in the leadership of Senator Saraki even while the case was going on.

“Now that the case has been laid to rest, I call on our leaders to come together and form a united force for the sake of our party and the progress of Nigeria project.

Frank who said the victory is not for Senator Saraki alone but Nigerians at large, called on both the Executive and Legislative arms of government to work together to raise living standard of Nigerians.

The post APC Chieftain Salutes Saraki’s Courage At CCT appeared first on leadership.ng.

