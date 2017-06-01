APC chieftain seeks bailout for FCT councils

An APC chieftain, Mr Tanko Abari, has pleaded with the minister of the FCT to give lifelines to the six area councils in the FCT, to enable them pay workers’ salaries. Abari made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a ceremony to mark the first year anniversary of the administration of Mr Joseph Shazin…

The post APC chieftain seeks bailout for FCT councils appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

