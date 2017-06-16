APC Expels Abdulmumin Jibrin

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State has expelled the embattled Nigerian lawmaker, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, who was suspended from the House of Representatives months back on account of accusing the leadership of the House of budget fraud. The former Chairman of the Appropriation committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin who represents Bebeji…

