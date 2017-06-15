APC expels AbdulMumuni Jibrin

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The All Progressive Party (APC) Bebeji chapter Thursday expelled the embattled federal Mp, AbdulMumuni Jibrin Kofa Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency anti party activities.

The chairman local chapter of the ruling party, Alhaji Sani Kanti Ranka who announced the expulsion during a press conference at NUJ press centre in Kano that the suspended lawmaker was emeshed in anti party activities capable of compromising the party integrity.

AbdulMumuni Jibrin Kofa’s expullsion came on the heel of wildly reported effort by Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to reconcilled the former with the leadership of the House of Representatives.

Kofa was suspended by the leadership of the House of Representative for 180 legislative days in 2016 haven been found wanting by the House committee on ethic for misconduct over allegation of budget padding.

The party noted that the expulsion was sequel to recommendation of a Disciplinary committee set up to investigate and recommend appropriate punishment.

Sani Kanti Ranka in a 4 point resolution read out to reporters in Kano accused the Jibrin of “promoting disunity within its fold”

Ranka accused the suspended federal lawmaker of “showing disrespect to constituted authority more especially, the leadership and persons of President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje”.

The party chairman who was flanked by other members of his executive during the press briefing further accused the suspended member of parliament of “deeply involved in act of betrayal and sabotage of Ganduje led administration in Kano”.

As at the time of going to press, there was no formal response form the embattled lawmaker as effort to reach him was not successful.

