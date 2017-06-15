APC expels Rep Abdulmumini Jibrin

The All Progressives Congress in Bebeji local government area of Kano state has expelled the suspended House of Representatives member, Alhaji Abdulmumini Jibrin from the party over alleged anti party activities. Jibrin a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency in Kano state, was suspended by House of Representatives for exposing alleged budget padding in the green chamber. The local government party chairman, Alhaji Sani Kanti-Ranka announced the expulsion of Jibrin at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

