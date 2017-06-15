Pages Navigation Menu

APC expels suspended rep Abdulmumuni Jibrin

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, says it has expelled Abdulmumuni Jibrin, the member of the House of Representatives who was suspended for accusing the leadership of the House of budget fraud. Mr. Jibrin represents Bebeji Federal Constituency. The chapter of the party said Mr. Jibrin was expelled […]

