APC has not expelled me – Jibrin

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has denied reports that he has been expelled from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmaker took to his Twitter account on Thursday evening to debunk the news and said “hired hacks” are behind the rumours. Jibrin also made it clear that he had a cordial relationship […]

