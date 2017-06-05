APC, PDP mere platforms, no political ideologies – Hon. Kaze

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze, said the nation’s political parties lack ideology, and are just mere platforms used to stand for elections. Kaze disclosed this in an exclusive chat with DAILYPOST in Jos, while reacting to the wave of defections […]

