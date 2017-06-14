Pages Navigation Menu

APC, PDP will collapse before 2019 – Former Kogi acting governor, Clarence Olafemi

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

The All Progressive Congress (APC), chieftain in Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has predicted the collapse of both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before 2019. Olafemi, in an interview with journalists in Lokoja said that, his prediction was predicated on the lingering crisis within both party which he said […]

