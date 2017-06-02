Pages Navigation Menu

APC regrets Nnamani’s return to PDP

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

LEADERSHIP of All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed shock and regret that the former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani returned to his former party, PDP instead of coming over to APC as some others have been doing in recent time like ex-governor Sullivan Chime. Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu state, […]

