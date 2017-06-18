APC suspends six of its members over gross misconduct

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended six members of the party over alleged misconduct by its executive committee. This was made known by the APC chairman in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, informed journalists on Sunday who said that five of the suspended members were investigated, and indicted, for making …

The post APC suspends six of its members over gross misconduct appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

