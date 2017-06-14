APC Will Remain In Power For 200years – Presidency

Okoi Obono-Obla, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, said the All Progressives Congress, APC will exist for 200 years.



Obono-Obla made the remark after presenting his book entitled ‘APC: The Making of a Change Agent’ to John Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling party at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

“I said in the next 200 years, APC will be alive. Yes, why not? Because we have done very well and we are going to remain in power as long as long as we continue to do well, we believe Nigerian people will always vote for us,” he said.

The post APC Will Remain In Power For 200years – Presidency appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

