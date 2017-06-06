Pages Navigation Menu

APC youths protest against El-Rufai’s government

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Youths under the El-Rufai Campaign Organization Group and Continuity Project 2019, Tuesday, in Kaduna stormed the State House of Assembly, protesting against the APC led government’s failure to keep up with promise of empowering them. The aggrieved protesters who gathered in front of Lugard Hall, chanting, “No more APC in 2019,” also blocked the major […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

