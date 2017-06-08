APDA: I will never join new party – Iwuanyanwu

A founding member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu has dismissed reports linking him to a newly formed political party known as Advance Peoples’ Democratic Alliance (APDA). Iwuanyanwu disclosed this in a press statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen on Thursday. According to him, PDP will bounce back and as […]

