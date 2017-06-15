Apologise And Reinstate My Clients – Lawyer To Police Service – Peace FM Online
Apologise And Reinstate My Clients – Lawyer To Police Service
Lawyer for DSP Emmanuel Basintale and three other colleagues who were indicted in a Ghc1.3 million gold scam, Kissi Agyabeng has accused the Ghana Police Service of treating his clients unfairly. He is demanding that the police service apologise and …
