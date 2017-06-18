Pages Navigation Menu

Apostle Suleman blows hot over removal of CRK in curriculum, warns Buhari, North

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has expressed outrage at the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) as a subject of study from the secondary school curriculum, describing it as a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise Nigeria. Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) complained about the development during […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

