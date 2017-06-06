Appeal Court acquits AVM Atawodi of N600m boat scam allegation

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted former Chairman of Presidential Implementation Committee on Marine Safety and Security (PIMCOSS), Air Vice Marshal Saliu Atawodi (rtd), of N600m boat scam allegations. Atawodi had earlier been arrested and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for conspiracy, abuse of […]

Appeal Court acquits AVM Atawodi of N600m boat scam allegation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

