Appeal court adjourns Ekiti Assembly, PDP cases

The Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti has adjourned hearing in the appeal filed by Ekiti State House of Assembly member representing Ado Constituency 1, Musa Arogundade, challenging his removal by the Federal High Court. The lower court on July 4 last year declared Arogundade’s challenger, Toyin Obayemi, as the authentic occupier of the seat holding that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

