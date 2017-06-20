Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appeal court adjourns Ekiti Assembly, PDP cases

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti has adjourned hearing in the appeal filed by Ekiti State House of Assembly member representing Ado Constituency 1, Musa Arogundade, challenging his removal by the Federal High Court. The lower court on July 4 last year declared Arogundade’s challenger, Toyin Obayemi, as the authentic occupier of the seat holding that […]

Appeal court adjourns Ekiti Assembly, PDP cases

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.