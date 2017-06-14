Appeal Court quashes Orubebe’s conviction by CCT
The Court of Appeal has set aside the judgement of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) which convicted ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, of charges of false declaration of assets in 2007. In a unanimous judgement delivered in Abuja by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mohammed Abdul Aboki, the appellate […]
Appeal Court quashes Orubebe’s conviction by CCT
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!