Appeal Court upturns Orubebe’s conviction for false asset declaration – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Appeal Court upturns Orubebe's conviction for false asset declaration
The Nation Newspaper
The Court of Appeal has set aside the conviction of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). A three-man panel of the court sitting in Abuja held yesterday that the CCT, headed by Danladi Umar, was …
Breaking: A-Court voids Orubebe's conviction, overrules CCT
Assets declaration: Appeal Court acquits Orubebe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!