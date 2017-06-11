Apple now offers Business Chat to help you to talk to your customers

Sending iMessages isn’t just for friends. It’s for business owners and their customers, too. It’s all thanks to Apple’s new Business Chat, described as a “powerful new way for businesses to connect with customers directly in Messages.”

The post Apple now offers Business Chat to help you to talk to your customers appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

