Appointments Committee changes vetting of Sophia Akuffo – Ghana News Agency

Accra, June 14 GNA – The Appointments Committee of Parliament has brought forward the public hearing of Justice Sophia Akuffo, the nominee for the position of Chief Justice to Friday, June 16 instead of Monday, June 19, 2017. According to the Committee …
