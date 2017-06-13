Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Approved Hajj fare for 21 states – NAHCON

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 2017 hajj fare has been approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, for 21 State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, FCT and the Armed Forces. The approval followed the appearance and defence of the proposed fares by all the agencies in an exercise that began Friday and is still ongoing. Unlike in previous years, there …

The post Approved Hajj fare for 21 states – NAHCON appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.