Aramide stuns in New Photos as she announces “Suitcase” US Tour

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Months after the release of the “Suitcase” album, Aramide is set for her first American performance showcase. The Afro-Soul diva has since the release of her album toured cities in Nigeria and Ghana. New York, Washington D.C, and Philadelphia have been confirmed as Tour stops in the US, with more cities to be announced shortly. See photos […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

