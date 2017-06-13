Aramide to go on album tour in the US – Pulse Nigeria
|
BellaNaija
|
Aramide to go on album tour in the US
Pulse Nigeria
The Alternative gifted singer and guitarist will be performing in select states across the USA in promotion of her debut album "Suitcase". Published: 4 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Aramide to embark on "Suitcase" album tour in the US play.
Aramide stuns in New Photos as she announces “Suitcase” US Tour
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!