Arda Turan Retires From International Football

Arda Turan has quit the Turkey national team after an alleged heated confrontation with a journalist.

The midfielder was travelling with the team from Macedonia and reportedly clashed with reporter Bilal Mese, grabbing him by the throat and shouting at him.

The clash was related to reports in the news claiming there was rift between senior Turkish players and the Turkey Football Federation, as they are owed bonuses for reaching the Euro 2016.

After the incident on the plane, Arda Turan took to his Instagram and slammed the media for writing lies and slandering.

“Bad things happened last night. But am I regretful? No. Now I feel at ease,” he said. “I talked with our coach and president of the federation and said that I want to leave national team. I said that I don’t want to play against Kosovo.

“I’ll always give the same response to those who put out such false news. I’ve never forgotten what it did to us.

“I speak as a man who serve the national team in all categories, loves his country and jersey. My national team career is over.”

The former Atletico Madrid star has featured 97 times for Turkey’s senior team, having made his debut against Luxembourg in August 2016.

