Are you drinking enough water?

The right amount of water could help your heart pump your blood more effectively. And water can help your blood transport oxygen and other essential nutrients to your cells.

By Enyeribe Ejiogu (enyeribee@yahoo.com)

A good number of people do not have a practice of drinking water as often as they should or at the right time. This is not helpful in maintaining good health. Drinking water is a very good therapy that is essential to maintaining good health. Take the simplest example of the benefits of drinking adequate amount of water in the course of a day: it helps to prevent frequent occurrence of constipation. Constipation is known to predispose a person to developing hemorrhoids (pile), because when a person has constipation the individual experiences serious difficulty in passing stool. In fact the person has to strain to pass stool. Straining in this manner often causes the arteries and veins vessels of the rectum to engorge with blood that may then clot and make the soft elastic walls of these vessels to bulge and protrude through the anus. Hemorrhoids are often painful. Again, when undigested food stays too long in the colon without being passed out, such faecal matter begins to undergo fermentation as a result of bacterial activity. Some of the chemical toxins produced by the bacteria in the process have been established to induce genetic mutation in the blast cells of the epithelial tissue of the colon and rectum. In some unfortunate cases, this could lead to formation of tumours that lead to colorectal cancer in that vital region of the alimentary canal.

The human body is made up of 75 per cent water. Water is the major component of plasma, and all cells are embedded in it. Try to visualise yourself immersed in a pool of water and directly drawing nutrients from the water. That is how cells are ‘immersed’ in water that makes up tissues. All nutrients needed by the cell come through the plasma and it is also through the plasma that the products of cell metabolism are passed out to other parts of the body where they are utilised. For this reason and many more, the water content of the body must necessarily be maintained at an optimum level to ensure that physiological functions in the body happen in the proper manner, to sustain life. Here are some of the other benefits of drinking enough water.

Stay slimmer with water

Trying to lose weight? Water revs up metabolism and helps you feel full. Replace calorie-filled beverages like carbonated drinks with water, and drink a glass at least 20 minutes before meals to boost secretion of digestive enzymes. Drinking more water helps ramp up metabolism – especially if your glass is icy cold. To warm up the cold water, to the normal temperature of the body optimum for metabolic processes, the body has to burn a few extra calories in the process, thereby removing calories that would have been stored as fat.

Water boosts your energy

If you’re feeling drained and depleted, taking a quick glass of water would give you a-pick-me-up feeling that is very refreshing, especially if the water is cold. Dehydration makes you feel tired. The right amount of water could help your heart pump blood more effectively. Water helps the blood transport oxygen and other essential nutrients to your cells.

Build muscle tone with water

Drinking water helps prevent muscle cramping and lubricates joints in the body. When you’re well hydrated, you can exercise longer and stronger before “hitting the wall.”

Nourish your skin

Fine lines and wrinkles are deeper when you’re dehydrated. Drinking water hydrates skin cells and plumps them up, making your face look younger. It also flushes out impurities and improves circulation and blood flow, helping your skin glow.

Stay regular with water

Along with fibre, water is important for good digestion. Water helps dissolve waste particles and passes them smoothly through your digestive tract. If you’re dehydrated, your body absorbs all the water, leaving your colon dry and making it more difficult to pass waste.

Water reduces kidney stones

The rate of painful kidney stones is rising. One of the reasons could be because people, including children, aren’t drinking enough water. Water dilutes the salts and minerals in your urine that form the solid crystals known as kidney stones. Kidney stones can’t form in diluted urine, so reduce your risk with plenty of water!

Most healthy adults get enough to drink by letting their thirst guide them. But the exact amount you need depends on your size, level of activity, the weather, and your general health. You may need more water if you exercise or sweat heavily.

Q & A on benefits of drinking water

Can we drink water without brushing teeth?

As you wake up in the morning before brushing teeth, drink four glasses of water. Brush and clean the mouth but do not eat or drink anything for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes you may eat and drink as normal. After 15 minutes of breakfast, lunch and dinner do not eat or drink anything for two hours.

What are the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach?

Drinking water before breakfast is ideal for combating and preventing constipation by stimulating the bowel movement. Drink at least three glasses of water on empty stomach. This will help to reduce the level of acidity in stomach and the cramps that can cause you gastritis.

Why is it good to drink water before you go to bed?

Drinking a glass of water before bed helps the body wash out toxins and remove wastes. In addition to drinking a glass of water before bed, you should have one first thing in the morning when you wake up. It helps activate the internal organs. You should also drink a glass about 20 minutes before each meal.

Is it okay to add lemon to a glass of drinking water?

A glass of lemon juice contains less than 25 calories. It is a rich source of nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamin C and pectin fibre. So, make it a part of your daily routine to drink a glass of warm lemon water in the morning and enjoy its health benefits.

Is it good to drink cold water first thing in the morning?

Both cold water and lukewarm water have health benefits. Drinking cold water increases the number of calories you burn, in turn raising your metabolism, because your body has to work harder to return to normal temperature. However, room-temperature water can be absorbed more quickly into your system.

