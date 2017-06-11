Aregbesola appoints Ogunjobi as SA on Football Matters

State of Osun Governor, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has appointed former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Taiwo Joseph Ogunjobi, as his Special Assistant on Football Matters.

Aregbesola noted that Ogunjobi’s appointment was based on merit and the conviction that his wealth of experience and contributions would add value to the efforts of his administration to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state through football.

Ogunjobi, who’s the Pillar of Sports in the state, Chairman Osun Football Association and the immediate past Chairman of Osun United Football Club, collected his letter of appointment from the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to the Governor on Football Matters.

“While congratulating you on this well deserved appointment, the State Government counts much on you that this elevation would enhance your performance with a view of moving the State of Osun to greater heights,” Ogunjobi’s appointment letter reads.

The ‘Oracle of Nigeria Football’ as the ex-international is fondly called, thanked Aregbesola, for the appointment and promised to work towards actualization of the vision of the Governor through football.

“I’m honoured and privilege to serve my state, and pledged to work towards the actualization of the vision of the governor to take the State of Osun to the next level through football.”

The post Aregbesola appoints Ogunjobi as SA on Football Matters appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

