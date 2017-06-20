Aregbesola cautions US over Trump’s decision on climate change

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – The Governor of Osun state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has urged the United States of America to seriously consider its stand concerning climate change, as whatever decision America takes will seriously affect many countries of the world negatively.

This was even as the United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington described the social protection programmes of Osun Government as dividend of democracy and good governance.

The American envoy also lauded the State Government for running an impactful and people-oriented government in spite of the present economic challenges facing Nigeria.

‎

‎Governor Aregbesola, while playing host to the American Ambassador to Nigeria,

Mr Stuart Syminton who paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s office in Osogbo yesterday said the United States of America had over the years evolved to be a major factor in what happens to the other parts of the world.

He added that when an entity becomes powerful as America in the world, such a nation needs to consider other nations before taking major decisions.

The governor noted that the position of America in the world is so strategic to the extent that major decisions of the United States have direct baring on other nations of the world.

According to Aregbesola, America is so important and significant that issues like climate change can not be taken for granted.

He said, “America has evolved to be a major factor in world growth and development to the extent that whatever decision the country takes on any burning issue shakes the world.

“When an entity is as powerful as America, such entity needs to be very careful about every major decision it takes because of other countries.

“An entity whose decision can affect other nations of the world must be very careful.

“America’s human and international relations must not be taken for granted, if you love America it is to your own benefit and if you hate America it is to your own disadvantage,” The Governor stated.

Speaking earlier, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Symington who commended the efforts of the state government in road infrastructure likened road development to human development.

The envoy also applauded various social intervention programmes of Ogbeni Aregbesola through job and wealth creation, saying that is why people are always interested in coming to the state to learn.

Describing democracy as the best form of government in the world, Syminton noted that the policies adopted by the Osun state government in stimulating her economy and advancing the well being of her citizens remains the major characteristics of democracy in the world.

“The state is on a steady growth, I so much appreciate good roads. This state is investing so much in roads infrastructure and it’s very good for the future and overall development of the state.

“Another good area is your various social intervention programmes, you are helping in creating jobs and wealth, no wonder people always come to your state to learn,” The American envoy noted.

