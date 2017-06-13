Pages Navigation Menu

Aregbesola renews call for presidium

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

…Says presidential system killing Nigeria The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday called for restructuring of Nigeria into at least six regions as part of moves to reduce cost of governance and free resources for development. He said since one of the reasons for political complications is agitation for presidency by the different regions, the country can do with a presidium which would contain one president from each region with each of six assuming head of the presidium one year each within six years.

