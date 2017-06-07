Arewa group gives Igbos three months ultimatum to vacate the Northern part of the country

Igbos living in all the 19 Northern States have been given three months ultimatum by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, ACYF, a coalition of socio-political groups in northern Nigeria to vacate the region. If the Igbos fail to leave by the October 1, 2017, the group said, it would use force to evict the Igbos. …

