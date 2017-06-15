Arewa Quit Order Is Treasonable Offence, Says Ex DIG Ekpoudom

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

​Former Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Mr. Udom Ekpoudom has said the quit notice order issued by AREWA youths to the Ibos is a treasonable offence punishable under the laws of the land.

​Mr. Ekpoudom who spoke to Vanguard in his office, Edene Abak , Akwa Ibom State,urged the police and the DSS to exercise their constitutional mandate of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians and ensure that the youth found to have issued the order are arrested.

​He said the quit notice order is not only directed towards only the Ibos but the entire South East and South South and South Western parts of the country .”It is an indirect call for division of the country which our founding fathers and nationalists suffered and died to protect.”

​Mr Ekpoudom also faulted the sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) also contravene the law, noting the agitators have no constitutional authority to force section of the country to sit at home without the consent of the federal government. It amount to run a parallel government .

​“The AREWA youths have no right to issued quit notice order to a section of Nigerian just as IPOB do not have the right to ask the section of the country to stay indoor, this groups committed treasonable felony which should ordinarily call for the arrest and prosecution of the ring leaders.”

​He urge the police authority and the Department of State Service ( DSS ) charged with the responsibility of maintaining internal peace and security to brace up to the current challenges threatening the unity of the country.

​

The sit at home order and quit notice order, he added is an invitation i to separation of the country which cannot come without blood shed.

​“Those beating the drums of war have never experience the pain of war, most of those making inciting and hate speeches were too young or were not born when we had the Nigerian/Biafra civil war. It unfortunate those youths clamoring for war are being sponsored by people who don’t have value for this country or are having dual citizenship”.

​On herdsmen attack, the security chief said herdsmen activities in the country violate the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. maliciously damaging the properties of their fellow Nigerians is a criminal offense, they should be arrested and charged for malicious damage which is punishable offence in the law.

​To worsen their case, they operate with prohibited arms the police have the right to apprehend them and charge for unlawful possession of fire arms.

“They commit malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and even kill hundreds of law abiding citizen yet they are allowed to walk the street of this country as if they are operating a different constitution from other other Nigerians.

​The herdsmen have their cows as their business while those of us in the south have cassava, yams and other crops as our farming business for the Fulanis to allow their cows to feed on our food crops is man’s inhumanity to man”.

Mr. EkpoUdom called for the establishment of state police to fight crime from the grass root noting that you must know the terrain before you can effectively police area.

The post Arewa Quit Order Is Treasonable Offence, Says Ex DIG Ekpoudom appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

