Arewa Threat: DSS Debunks Reports Of Killings, Warns Against Hate Speech – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Arewa Threat: DSS Debunks Reports Of Killings, Warns Against Hate Speech
CHANNELS TELEVISION
DSS Chronicles Early 2017 Successes The Department of State Services has denied claims that Igbos have been killed in parts of the North and warned Nigerians against threatening people from other ethnic groups. In a statement by its Spokesperson, …
