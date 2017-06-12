Arewa Youth Group threat might lead to Anarchy – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Federal Government that the threat given to the Igbo living in the North by the Arewa Youth Group could lead to anarchy if not checked. According to him, the trend of statements credited to some elements in the North has shown clearly that Nigeria is no …

