Arewa youth playing with fire that’ll consume them – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FEMI Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has on Thursday cautioned Arewa youths against “sparking off series of events and crisis” that may boomerang on northern Nigeria. Fani-Kayode in a post on his Facebook page also called on Islamic leaders in the region to call their youths to order beforehand. The former minister said northerners demanding the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

