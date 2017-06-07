Arewa youth ultimatum: Security agencies on alert- Lai Mohammed

The federal government has assured that there will be no breach of security over threats to expel some Nigerians from parts of the country.

The assurances came from the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed while briefing newsmen at the State House Abuja in reaction to the notice of eviction for the Igbos to leave the north issued by youths groups in the northern parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mohammed noted that it was not the first time such groups will emerge with such threats, he had however stated that security agencies are on top of the situation.

“The issue of one group issuing a statement that is capable of destabilising the country and being responded to by another group in another part of the country did not start today and did not start yesterday. What l want to assure you is that the security organisations are very much on top of this matter” the minister said.

The threats for Igbos to leave the north within three months was issued in Kaduna on Tuesday by a coalition of northern youths group under the Arewa Consultative Forum in reaction to calls for the creation of the sovereign state of Biafra by the Igbos.

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday condemned the ultimatum of the group assuring citizens that their constitutional rights will be protected.

Government assures every resident of our state that their constitutional and human rights to live peacefully and own property wherever they choose is sacrosanct. Even people who may feel unhappy about irresponsible comments or actions that have taken place in other states must know that two wrongs cannot make a right. The Kaduna State Government believes in and will uphold the right of every Nigerian to live safely and develop his/her full potentials within its territory.

Elizabeth Archibong