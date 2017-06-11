Arewa Youths Caution Falomo, Falana Others Over Al-Mustapha Video

BY Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani, Lagos

Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), has condemned the smear campaign against the former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha for revealing a video tape at Aso Rock Presidential Villa that captured the last moments of late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

The Arewa youths in a statement issued by its president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima described as ‘shameful’ the attempt by some close associates of MKO Abiola to subvert the revelation of a truth Nigerians have been eagerly waiting to hear or watch in the Al-Mustapha video clip for too long.

Al-Mustapha, had told journalists on Saturday after he delivered the third South-West annual lecture titled: “Developing leadership abilities in youths,” which was organised by the Asorodayo Youth Heritage Organisation, in Ibadan Oyo State, that a tape which captured the last moment of Abiola’s life is in his possession, which some powerful Nigerians were interested in getting and destroying, and not his alleged involvement in the murder of Abiola’s wife, Kudiart, was responsible for his incarceration for 15 years.

The president expressed concern why some eminent Nigerians are opposed to the revelation of the truth about the actual cause of Abiola’s death.

The statement reads in part: “For many years, Nigerians are yet to have access to credible information about the actual cause of late MKO Abiola’s death. This is because all the principal witnesses of that era have refused to let Nigerians into the true picture.

The post Arewa Youths Caution Falomo, Falana Others Over Al-Mustapha Video appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

